Celtic would be 'comfortable' in English Premier League, Manchester City eye Hearts star, Hibs investigate racial abuse claim, Rangers ace on relationship with rival - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip.
Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Partick Thistle and Ayr United.
1. Celtic 'would be comfortable'
The current Celtic squad would be "comfortable" in the English Premier League, according to goalkeeper Fraser Forster. (Scottish Sun)
SNS
other
2. City eye Hearts star
Manchester City are continuing to monitor Hearts youngster Aaron Hickey amid a rapid rise from the left-back over recent months. (Daily Mail)
SNS
other
3. Defoe on Morelos relationship
Jermain Defoe insists it's not competition but camaraderie that is being ramped up by the goal-trading between himself and teammate Alfredo Morelos at Rangers.
SNS
other
4. Hibs sticking with Hecky
Hibs wont succumb to a knee-jerk reaction and sack under-fire manager Paul Heckingbottom in the wake of Sundays defeat by Hearts. (Evening News)
SNS
other
View more