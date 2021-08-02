Celtic will have to pay £5m to sign transfer target, Hoops try to bring boyhood supporter to Celtic Park, Rangers target completes summer move - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou needs reinforcements for his squad. Picture: SNS

Celtic given asking price

Celtic will have to spend £5 million if they wish to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers after the 23-year-old ruled out the possibility of moving on loan again this season. Belgian sides Anderlecht and Club Brugge, as well as a few EPL clubs, are interested. (Daily Record)

Celtic exploring McCarthy deal

Celtic are looking to bring boyhood supporter James McCarthy to Celtic Park as they look to bolster their squad following a disappointing start to the new campaign. McCarthy is a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace. (Daily Mail)

Bid knocked back for Celtic target

Exeter City have revealed they’ve turned down offers for impressive youngster Joel Randall. Celtic are said to be one of several clubs looking closely at the 21-year-old. (Daily Record)

Doncaster under pressure

Neil Doncaster is under increasing pressure to solve Rangers’ refusal to recognise new league sponsor cinch. The Ibrox side went against the agreement with the car sales firm by failing to have the cinch logo on their shirts or award a cinch man of the match. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers target completes move

Reported Rangers target Santiago Moreno has completed a transfer to MLS side Portland Timbers. There was a lot of interest in the Colombian this summer, including Leeds United and Southampton, but he’s opted to stay on the other side of the Atlantic. (Daily Record)

Hibs set to sell Doig

Jack Ross is braced for losing teenage left-back Josh Doig in the next few days, with Burnley and Watford leading the race for his signature. Doig was left out of the Hibs squad for Sunday’s 3-2 win over Motherwell after concrete interest emerged in the 19-year-old. (The Scotsman)

Hallberg injury

Hibs midfielder Melker Hallberg faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a training-ground injury. The 25-year-old Swede, who is in the final year of his contract, dislocated his knee cap and will not be available for selection for some time. (Evening News)

Alexander on penalty decision

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander admitted that referee David Munro was right to give Hibs a matchwinning penalty in their 3-2 defeat – but queried the handball rule. (The Scotsman)

Message from the editor