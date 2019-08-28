Celtic will enter pot 2 of Europa League if they qualify as Rangers face uncertainty with mouthwatering ties on the horizon - Manchester United, Arsenal, Roma and Porto

Thursday night is a big evening for Celtic and Rangers as they look to secure their place in the Europa League group stages.

Celtic and Rangers are both one step from the Europa League group stages.

Neil Lennon's men travel to Stockholm with a 2-0 lead over AIK, while their Glasgow rivals secured a goalless draw in Poland against Legia Warsaw.

Not only is making the group stages a case of prestige but it will greatly help the Scottish coefficient with the ultimate aim of reducing the number of qualifying rounds teams need to navigate but also adding a second Champions League qualifier.

If Celtic and Rangers make it through their respective ties on Thursday some mouthwatering clashes lay in prospect.

Most of the teams in pot one have recent Champions League experience. The Scottish duo could face the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Roma, Porto, Sevilla or potentially Lazio or Ajax.

Celtic, if they progress, will be in pot 2 meaning they miss out on tricky opponents such as Borussia Monchengladbach, Krasnodar of Russia and BATE Borisov or Astana.

With so many ties still to take place in and teams still dropping from the Champions League play-offs, pots 2, 3 and 4 are largely up in the air.

Rangers will most likely be in pot 3 or 4 due to their coefficient. They could in theory end up with a group of Manchester United, Lazio and Rosenborg.

If the Old Firm qualify, one thing is for almost certain - there will be a few big European clashes in Scotland on the horizon.

