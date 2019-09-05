Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic wanted Danish ace, Rangers player undergoes surgery, Kilmarnock eye key Hibs man, ex-Rangers star wants return - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Rangers, St Johnstone, the Scotland national team and more...

Celtic were one of five clubs interested in Danish international Pione Sisto - before the winger decided to stay at Celta Vigo despite being surplus to requirements. (Birmingham Mail)

1. Celtic wanted Sisto

Celtic were one of five clubs interested in Danish international Pione Sisto - before the winger decided to stay at Celta Vigo despite being surplus to requirements. (Birmingham Mail)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Rangers have apologised to Celtic captain Scott Brown after he was subjected to sickening abuse over the death of his sister from a Gers fan outside Ibrox in the aftermath of Sunday's Old Firm clash. (Daily Record)

2. Gers say sorry to Brown

Rangers have apologised to Celtic captain Scott Brown after he was subjected to sickening abuse over the death of his sister from a Gers fan outside Ibrox in the aftermath of Sunday's Old Firm clash. (Daily Record)
other
Buy a Photo
Rangers defender Jon Flanagan has had his second hernia operation of the summer and is set for a spell on the sidelines. (Daily Mail)

3. Flan undergoes knife

Rangers defender Jon Flanagan has had his second hernia operation of the summer and is set for a spell on the sidelines. (Daily Mail)
other
Buy a Photo
Kilmarnock are eyeing a move for Hibs recruitment chief Graeme Mathie as the Rugby Park side look to employ a Head of Football Operations. (Daily Record)

4. Hibs recruitment chief wanted by Killie

Kilmarnock are eyeing a move for Hibs recruitment chief Graeme Mathie as the Rugby Park side look to employ a Head of Football Operations. (Daily Record)
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4