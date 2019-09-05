Celtic wanted Danish ace, Rangers player undergoes surgery, Kilmarnock eye key Hibs man, ex-Rangers star wants return - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Thursday 05 September 2019 08:10
1. Celtic wanted Sisto
Celtic were one of five clubs interested in Danish international Pione Sisto - before the winger decided to stay at Celta Vigo despite being surplus to requirements. (Birmingham Mail)
2. Gers say sorry to Brown
Rangers have apologised to Celtic captain Scott Brown after he was subjected to sickening abuse over the death of his sister from a Gers fan outside Ibrox in the aftermath of Sunday's Old Firm clash. (Daily Record)
3. Flan undergoes knife
Rangers defender Jon Flanagan has had his second hernia operation of the summer and is set for a spell on the sidelines. (Daily Mail)
4. Hibs recruitment chief wanted by Killie
Kilmarnock are eyeing a move for Hibs recruitment chief Graeme Mathie as the Rugby Park side look to employ a Head of Football Operations. (Daily Record)
