Celtic want Arsenal defender, Rangers eye triple signing, Celtic set to miss out on target, Hearts in for Dutch winger - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip... Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's Rumour Mill 1. Celtic keen on Jenkinson Celtic have set their sights on Arsenal fringe defender Carl Jenkinson and could look to sign the 27-year-old on loan. (Various) 2. Turnbull set to agree Celts move David Turnbull is finally expected to complete his move to Celtic despite late interest from England. (The Sun) 3. Jullien to Celtic 'unimaginable' A French website has suggested the transfer of Christopher Jullien to Celtic is "unimaginable", citing interest from England and Spain. (Les Violets) 4. Hoops set for Aribo hijack? Celtic are believed to be trying to hijack Rangers' approach for Joe Aribo (Various)