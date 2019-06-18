A general view of a ball before a match

Celtic want Arsenal defender, Rangers eye triple signing, Celtic set to miss out on target, Hearts in for Dutch winger - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's Rumour Mill

Celtic have set their sights on Arsenal fringe defender Carl Jenkinson and could look to sign the 27-year-old on loan. (Various)

1. Celtic keen on Jenkinson

Celtic have set their sights on Arsenal fringe defender Carl Jenkinson and could look to sign the 27-year-old on loan. (Various)
Getty
Buy a Photo
David Turnbull is finally expected to complete his move to Celtic despite late interest from England. (The Sun)

2. Turnbull set to agree Celts move

David Turnbull is finally expected to complete his move to Celtic despite late interest from England. (The Sun)
other
Buy a Photo
A French website has suggested the transfer of Christopher Jullien to Celtic is "unimaginable", citing interest from England and Spain. (Les Violets)

3. Jullien to Celtic 'unimaginable'

A French website has suggested the transfer of Christopher Jullien to Celtic is "unimaginable", citing interest from England and Spain. (Les Violets)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Celtic are believed to be trying to hijack Rangers' approach for Joe Aribo (Various)

4. Hoops set for Aribo hijack?

Celtic are believed to be trying to hijack Rangers' approach for Joe Aribo (Various)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4