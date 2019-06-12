Celtic want £7m for midfielder | Rangers play down transfer link | EPL side in for Hoops man | Hibs linked with Liverpool kid - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill There's more transfer ins and outs rumoured at Celtic Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip... Transfer news from the Scottish Premiership and beyond... Celtic want at least 7 million pounds from any club keen on landing Olivier Ntcham. The midfielder has been linked with moves to Porto and Marseille in recent weeks. (Football Insider) Scotland boss Steve Clarke believes his squad have grown in stature despite losing to Belgium. Clarke said: "We need to be better on the ball, but we have grown as a group." (The Scotsman) Leicester are set to revive their interest in Celtic's Callum McGregor. The Foxes were linked with the Scotland international earlier this year but could return for the 25-year-old. (Daily Express) Hibs have been linked with Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane, who is also a target for Brentford and Millwall. (Goal.com) Rangers have sought to play down their reported interest in Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis, after being linked with the ex-Kilmarnock forward this week. (Daily Record) Hibs chairman Rod Petrie will become the 53rd president of the SFA when his uncontested accession to the role is confirmed today. The 63-year-old will replace Alan McRae. (Evening News) Malaury Martin has revealed he would be keen to play in Scotland again following his Hearts exit, but bears no ill-feeling towards the Tynecastle side (Evening News) Hamilton have launched a probe after a pro-IRA image appeared on their kitmans social media account. Kevin McGroarty has only been in place for a month but is now facing the sack. (Daily Record) Motherwell have offered Chris Cadden a new long-term deal at Fir Park but are still waiting for an answer from the 22-year-old midfielder. (The Sun) Celtic rated Scotland best by SFA in licence report - Rangers marked down on 'legal/admin/finance and codes' 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.