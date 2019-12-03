Celtic v Rangers title race expected to go down to the last day as data experts predict winner

Celtic and Rangers are running away from the rest at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The duo both won comfortably once more at the weekend, even with their European exploits a few days previous, as Rangers thrashed Hearts 5-0 and Celtic eased to a 4-1 win in Dingwall against Ross County.

Their records are almost identical, both having lost just once in their 14 games, conceding the same number of goals. Celtic lead the way thanks to the extra goal they have scored.

They have already opened up a nine point gap over those below them in the table and both still have a game in hand.

It has added extra spice the Betfred Cup final between the sides this Sunday, as well as each league fixture they contest.

Rangers face a tricky trip to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen on Wednesday night, while Celtic have the more sedate looking fixture when they welcome Hamilton Accies to Parkhead.

There will unlikely be any let up between now and the end of the season as Celtic look to make it nine-in-a-row and Rangers attempt to stop them by winning their 55th title.

Statistical analysis website FiveThirtyEight, which forecasts numerous leagues around the world, have crunched the numbers and their projections suggest it is a title race which will go right down to the wire.

Their simulations predict Celtic will finish on 95 points, one point ahead of their rivals. The close-run battle can also be seen in the goal difference with Neil Lennon's men finishing with a goal difference two better than Rangers.

If that is to be the case, it will be the biggest points haul since Brendan Rodgers' first season in charge, when the Hoops finished with a staggering 106 points. Lennon led the side to 99 points in the final campaign of his first spell in charge.

FiveThirtyEight put Celtic's probability at winning the title at 54 per cent, compared to 46 per cent for Steven Gerrard's side.

The Old Firm's nearest challengers are expected to be Aberdeen who have been predicted to finish on 61 points, more than 30 behind the Glasgow pair.