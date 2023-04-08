Celtic v Rangers late team news: Hosts set to make one change, huge calls on Raskin and Cantwell, probable line-ups

Of the four players that were missing with fitness issues for last weekend’s 2-0 win away to Ross County, the Australian would probably have settled for Aaron Mooy and Greg Taylor being available and Reo Hatate and Liel Abada remaining sidelined. Hatate and Abada have made match-winning contributions in the fixture in the past, and Celtic will certainly be weakened through losing the Japanese midfielder’s industry and invention in the centre of the pitch. Yet so integral has Mooy become to Celtic’s ability to pick holes in opponents’ defensive third, the Australian’s absence arguably would have been more disruptive. Especially since Matt O’Riley, Tomoki Iwata and David Turnbull are on hand to link with captain Callum McGregor and Mooy in a domain Celtic dominated in their Viaplay Cup final defeat of their bitterest rivals five weeks ago. It is likely that O’Riley will be given the nod. As a midfielder holder, utilising Iwata would require to dislodge McGregor from the berth in which he is so effective directing his team’s operations. Meanhwile with Taylor, too, having become a crucial facet of Postecoglou’s team who is awkward to replac, privately, the 57-year-old will be relieved not to have to deploy the raw, and somewhat erratic, Alexandro Bernabei in his stead. As a result Celtic’s team essentially picks itself, with Mooy for Iwata the only change from last weekend.

It is a different story for Rangers in a game they must win to give their ancient adversaries – currently holding a nine-point league lead – anything to think about in the cinch Premiership run-in. Michael Beale must decide if it is fair and sensible to throw in Nicolas Raskin after the Belgian was declared fit following a month when he has had no game-time. It is likely, the Rangers manager will see the gamble of pairing Raskin with Ryan Jack as one he must take on the back of the mullering he took for leaving out Todd Cantwell and Raskin from his starting line-up from the Viaplay Cup final. Raskin, Cantwell and Jack all did not feature from the first whistle at Hampden. That fact, and the bustle and energy the two January signings appear able to provide, supplies Beale justification for building his approach in central areas around these three. Fashion Sakala’s knack of using his pace to good effect against Celtic gives reason for Beale to make a big call on the right of an attacking three behind a central striker and delploy the Zambian in that berth as opposed to Malik Tillman. The on-loan Bayern Munich attacker may have netted both goals in the 2-1 success over Dundee United last week but has made very little impression in three outings against Celtic. Beale’s other big call is selecting his one upfront. There may be myriad issues with Alfredo Morelos. However, the Colombian - who netted Rangers goal in their final loss - still seems a striker more likely to ruffle, and trouble, the Scottish champions than Antonio Colak. Rightly or wrongly, it appears that the Croatian doesn’t have Beale’s confidence when it comes to the biggest tests. And, like Tillman, the forward has proved a largely anonymous figure in his derby minutes thus far.