Celtic v Nomme Kalju team news: Leigh Griffiths starts in Champions League qualifier

Leigh Griffiths has been named in the Celtic starting line-up to face Nomme Kalju - his first competitive start since his return to action.

The Scotland striker came on as a substitute in the second leg of the Hoops' UEFA Champions League first qualifying round tie against FK Sarajevo and was afford a hero's welcome as he stepped onto the Celtic Park pitch.

He will partner Odsonne Edouard up front.

Scott Bain starts in goals with Jozo Simunovic, Nir Bitton, Kristoffer Ajer, Scott Brown, Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, James Forrest and Boli Bolingoli completing the starting line-up.

Craig Gordon is the substitute 'keeper and is joined by Christopher Jullien, Jonny Hayes, Olivier Ntcham, Lewis Morgan, Scott Sinclair and Mikey Johnston on the bench.