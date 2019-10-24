Celtic v Lazio: Neil Lennon names squad and leaves out prolific attacker; is January exit on the cards?

Celtic's provisional squad for the Europa League clash with Lazio has been named - but there is no place for winger Scott Sinclair.

Much has been made of the 30-year-old's decreasing involvement in the Hoops first-team squad, despite his 60 goals since arriving from Aston Villa in 2016.

It was reported earlier this month that the former Manchester City and Aston Villa wideman had told his friends he would seek a return to England rather than not play at Parkhead.

Neil Lennon has named five wingers in his squad - James Forrest, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Lewis Morgan, Mikey Johnston and Jonny Hayes - while there is a likely to be a recall at right-back for Hatem Abd Elhamed with Jeremie Frimpong not eligible for European ties.

Johnson is included despite only just returning from injury, although the youngster has netted one and assisted two in six European games so far.

Greg Taylor, who is yet to make his debut for Celtic, is also included in the wider squad. Leigh Griffiths is omitted once again with Odsonne Edouard and Vakoun Issouf Bayo the only striking options for Lennon.

Olivier Ntcham misses out through injury while the squad will be trimmed by two ahead of kick-off.

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Craig Gordon

Defenders: Kristoffer Ajer, Hatem Abd Elhamed, Boli Bolingoli, Christopher Jullien, Moritz Bauer, Greg Taylor.

Midfielders: Scott Brown, Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, Mikey Johnston, Nir Bitton, Jonny Hayes, James Forrest, Mohamed Elyonoussi, Lewis Morgan, Tom Rogic.

Strikers: Odsonne Edouard, Vakoun Issouf Bayo.