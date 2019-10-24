Celtic v Lazio LIVE: updates, action and reaction from Celtic Park as star linked with exit not in squad

Celtic welcome Italian giants Lazio to Parkhead in the third fixture of Europa League Group E.

Neil Lennon's men will be backed by a capacity crowd as they look to cement their place at the top of the group after picking up four points from their first two games. Their opponents, led by manager Simone Inzaghi, come into the game seventh in Serie A, compared to the Scottish champions who reached the summit of the league once more after thumping Ross County 6-0 after the international break. We will have all the action, news and reaction from the game Refresh or hit F5 for updates.

Controversy has followed Lazio. Around 1,500 fans will support the Biancocelesti in Glasgow, including 300 ultras. When Celtic travel to Rome for the return fixture the Stadio Olimpico will be partially closed after racist chants during the Italian side's match against Rennes earlier this month. That game was already subject to a partial closure following similar incidents agaisnt Sevilla in February.

Italian Special Operations officers have travelled to try and prevent any violence.

Celtic are regarded as favourites for the match.