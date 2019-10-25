Celtic v Lazio: Can you spot yourself in our fans gallery from famous Hoops European win?
Celtic left it late to spark scenes of joy amongst the home fans as they recorded a famous victory over Serie A giants Lazio on another famous European night at Celtic Park.
The Hoops ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Ryan Christie and Christopher Jullien, with Celts turning out in their numbers to back the Bhoys. Celtic are the first club from Scotland to record victory against Italian opposition since October 2007 when the Hoops defeated AC Milan 2-1 in the Champions League. Can you spot yourself in any of our pictures from last night's match?
1. Celtic 2-1 Lazio, Europa League
Two supporters show their colours ahead of the Group E showdown