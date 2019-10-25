Celtic v Lazio: Can you spot yourself in our fans gallery from famous Hoops European win?

The Hoops ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Ryan Christie and Christopher Jullien, with Celts turning out in their numbers to back the Bhoys. Celtic are the first club from Scotland to record victory against Italian opposition since October 2007 when the Hoops defeated AC Milan 2-1 in the Champions League. Can you spot yourself in any of our pictures from last night's match?

