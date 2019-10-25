A general view of Celtic Park before the match

Celtic v Lazio: Can you spot yourself in our fans gallery from famous Hoops European win?

Celtic left it late to spark scenes of joy amongst the home fans as they recorded a famous victory over Serie A giants Lazio on another famous European night at Celtic Park.

The Hoops ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Ryan Christie and Christopher Jullien, with Celts turning out in their numbers to back the Bhoys. Celtic are the first club from Scotland to record victory against Italian opposition since October 2007 when the Hoops defeated AC Milan 2-1 in the Champions League. Can you spot yourself in any of our pictures from last night's match?

Two supporters show their colours ahead of the Group E showdown

1. Celtic 2-1 Lazio, Europa League

This duo are up for another European night at Celtic Park

2. Celtic 2-1 Lazio, Europa League

Celtic captain Scott Brown gives his captain's armband to a young fan after the match

3. Celtic 2-1 Lazio, Europa League

Fans of all ages turned out in the hopes of experiencing another famous European night at Parkhead - they weren't disappointed

4. Celtic 2-1 Lazio, Europa League

