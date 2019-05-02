Celtic trigger 12-month option on Scott Sinclair contract amid Middlesbrough interest

Have your say

Neil Lennon has confirmed that Celtic have triggered a 12-month option on Scott Sinclair’s contract.

The 30-year-old winger has scored 17 goals this season.

Interim Hoops boss Lennon said: “Yes, so Scott will be here for another year. He has been a good player since he walked in the door.

“He has made a big contribution in the goals column and that football intelligence and experience is always important to have around.”

Sinclair, who signed from Aston Villa in 2016, has been linked with a summer move to Middlesbrough.

The Riverside club are prepared to offer £2 million for the former Swansea and Manchester City wideman no matter what league they are in next term.

Sinclair has scored 60 goals in 153 games for Celtic - more than half his career total.