Celtic transfer update: Trio linked with club plus latest on Mohamed Elyounoussi and Fraser Forster deals

Celtic linked with English-based duo and highly-rated Franco-Ivorian midfielder

Diarra 'being monitored'

Reports in France claim Celtic are keeping tabs on Le Mans midfielder Stephane Diarra. The Franco-Ivorian 20-year-old has already featured for Evian and Rennes reserves, and signed a three-year deal with the MMArena side after spending time on loan last season.

French publication L'Equipe claims Newcastle and Leicester are also monitoring the Abidjan-born player, and have scouted him on numerous occasions this season.

Walsh and Branthwaite on radar

Celtic are also keeping tabs on Carlisle United's towering centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. The 17-year-old has been a stand-out for the Cumbrians so far this season but is also being tracked by Aston Villa, who are keen to bring the 6ft 4in defender to Villa Park.

Gillingham's young goalkeeper Joe Walsh, also 17, is also on Celtic's radar.

The Gills youth product is on the bench most weekends for the Priestfield side and has featured in two EFL Trophy matches, keeping a clean sheet against Spurs' Under-23s eariler this month.

£10m for Elyounoussi

Celtic will reportedly have to shell out £10 million to sign Southampton loanee Mohamed Elyounoussi on a permanent deal.

That's the price tag the Saints have attached to the Norwegian international, after the Hoops reportedly contacted the English Premier League side over the possibility of a permanent deal.

Elyounoussi has been in fine form for the Hoops since signing a season-long loan deal and hit a double in Celtic's 5-2 Betfred Cup semi-final win over Hibs at the start of this month.,

Forster: I'm here for the season... and possibly beyond

Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster has confirmed he will see out the season at Parkhead – but admits his long-term future is yet to be decided.

Reports in the summer suggested Forster’s parent club Southampton had inserted a recall clause when they allowed the keeper to return to Glasgow on a one-year loan deal.

But the 31-year-old has reassured the Celtic faithful he will be going nowhere in January.

He said: “I don’t think there’s a recall [option], so I think I’m here for the season from my side of things.

“I’m happy here and glad to be back here playing. I just want to do as well as I can so I think I’ll be here for the season.

Asked about his future, the Englishman added: “I’m only focusing on the short term really, so much of what will happen will be out of my hands."