Celtic transfer target Fabricio Bruno 'closing in on move to new club' - reports

Celtic transfer target Fabricio Bruno is reportedly close to signing for Red Bull Bragantino, according to reports in Brazil.





Diario Celeste believes the centre-back, who was linked with Celtic amid a legal wrangle with current club Cruzeiro, is close to joining the Sao Paulo outfit following Cruzeiro's relegation to the country's second tier.

The 23-year-old was linked with a move to Celtic last month, Globoesporte claiming the Hoops had an offer of around £2.5 million rejected.

Cruzeiro's head of football operations, Marcio Rodrigues, confirmed there had been an offer for the 23-year-old, adding: "[Celtic] made an offer but it doesn't come close to what we want."

Celtic reportedly made an offer to acquire 70 per cent of the player's rights and while this fell through, a potential loan deal remains on the table.

Portuguese side Braga, who face Rangers in the Europa League knockout stages, had a bid of around £1.6 million for the player turned down last month but Bruno now looks set to join Bragatino in the coming days.