Celtic transfer news: Kieran Tierney set for Parkhead stay as Arsenal and Napoli frustrated in signing efforts

Kieran Tierney could be set to stay at Celtic after the two frontrunners for his signature have been left frustrated in their efforts.

Arsenal have earmarked the 22-year-old as a key target this summer as Unai Emery looks to bring in a new left-back.

Kieran Tierney could be set for Celtic stay. Picture: SNS

The Gunners are set to turn their attention elsewhere according to reports down south with their latest bid being knocked back by the Scottish champions.

Having missed out on Champions League football Emery is working to a tight budget - by English Premier League standards - and Celtic are not keen on accepting a bid which is dependent on add-ons and clauses.

Meanwhile, Napoli boss Carlo Ancelloti is also a huge fan of the player but with Faouzi Ghoulam and Mario Rui already on the books he is required to sell before he buys.

The latter, a Portuguese international, is the player the Italians want to sell with Inter Milan interested.

With Rui not keen on moving, Ancelloti is concerned he will miss out on Tierney, according to the Scottish Sun.