Celtic transfer latest: Neil Lennon hints at new signing and gives update on Christopher Jullien

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has hinted that a new central defender could be on his way to Parkhead.

Jozo Simunovic is suspended for the first two league matches and Christopher Jullien is still getting up to speed, with the Frenchman's participation against Nomme Kalju in the Champions League second qualifying round still up in the air.

Lennon said: "Christopher has only played 50-odd minutes since last May. He's only been around two or three weeks, and after the Rennes game you could tell there was a bit of rust there.

“Christopher will be fitter and sharper for another week’s work. We are going to try and get a bounce game to give him 90 minutes in [the second leg].

“Whether we start him against Kalju on Wednesday is something we will have to gauge as we go along.”

And the Northern Irishman suggested that a new central defender could be brought in, adding: "[Jullien's involvement] will also depend on whether we get someone else in."

Celtic have been linked with a host of centre-backs since January, with Edson Alvarez, Jack Whatmough, Fikayo Tomori and Bahlul Mustafazade among those mentioned.

Incoming signing Hatem Abd Elhamed can operate at centre-back as well as right-back but the Israeli has likely been signed to fill the full-back berth left vacant by the departure of Mikael Lustig.