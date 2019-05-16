Celtic transfer latest: Linked defender signs new deal - Parkhead move off?

Rumoured Celtic target Edson Alvarez has effectively ended any link with the Scottish champions by signing a new deal with Club America.

The Mexican international was linked with the Hoops back in December by Record, with the 21-year-old attracting attention from a host of clubs.

It was thought that Celtic might make a move in January during the transfer window but nothing transpired.

In March, the link resurfaced with talk the Hoops could try and get their man in the summer.

However, a figure of £9 million was quoted last month, which cast doubt on a transfer but the Mexican club have tied the versatile defender down on a deal until 2022.

Surgery will be required on the Celtic squad this summer, particularly in defence with Dedryck Boyata likely to leave, Marvin Compper almost certainly on his way out and Filip Benkovic’s future uncertain.

Edson Alvarez has signed a new deal with Club America. Picture: Getty Images

However, the Hoops will have to look elsewhere for reinforcements with any hopes of acquiring Alvarez now dead and buried.