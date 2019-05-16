Celtic transfer latest: Highly-rated Chelsea defender on radar

Have your say

Celtic are said to be interested in signing Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori, according to the Daily Mirror.

Fikayo Tomori playing for England's under-21s. Picture: Getty

The defender has spent the season on-loan at Derby County and impressed with his performances as the club made the Championship play-off final.

The 21-year-old came through Chelsea’s youth academy and has also enjoyed loan spells at Brighton and Hull City.

The Canadian-born centre-back has also represented England at youth level from the under-19s to the under-21s.

Derby are said to be looking to tie the defender up on a permanent deal.