Celtic transfer latest: Ex-Liverpool star open to move | Brendan Rodgers wants to sign Patrick Roberts | new favourite for manager's job.

Have your say

The latest news and gossip concerning the Ladbrokes Premiership champions.

READ MORE - Scottish Cup final: Hearts boss delivers update on three injury doubts

Johnson open to move

Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is looking to sign Patrick Roberts.

Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson said on Talksport this morning that he'd get his "boots on" and come out of retirement to play for Celtic.

Johnson, who has 54 caps for England, retired in January after leaving Stoke, but is now open to a move north after Brendan Rodgers decided to move on.

The defender was previously critical of Rodgers and his methods from their time together at Anfield.

Rodgers wants Roberts

Brendan Rodgers is considering a move for ex-Celtic star Patrick Roberts after the player's loan spell with La Liga side Girona, according to the Scottish Sun.

Roberts was unable to make much of an impact with the Catalan club and his valuation has subsequently dropped to around £4 million.

Rodgers, who used to coach the player at Parkhead, is said to be keen on a reunion at Leicester City.

Benitez new favourite for Celtic job

Rafa Benitez is once again the bookies' favourite to become manager of Celtic.

The Newcastle United manager has risen from fourth place to top of the pile today as negotiations continue to drag on with the Tyneside club over a new deal.

READ MORE - Celtic new manager: Reports of Monday announcement from club 'untrue'