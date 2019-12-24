Celtic transfer latest: Club told to pay more than £2.5m for target | former Parkhead hero to return in January? | ex-Celtic youngster back on Aberdeen's radar

Have your say

The latest gossip coming out of Parkhead.

READ MORE - Celtic told to increase offer for striker, MLS side weigh up £200k move for Hearts man, former Celtic star could return, Hearts manager absent before derby - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Talks confirmed for Sporar

Slovan Bratislava and Slovakia striker Andraz Sporar. Picture: Getty

Celtic are in talks to sign striker Andraz Sporar in the January transfer window, it has been confirmed by his club Slovan Bratislava.

The Slovakian side's chairman Ivan Kmotrik revealed that the player was due in Vienna for discussions with the Ladbrokes Premiership champions.

However, he warned that he will be looking for significantly more than 3million euros (£2.5million) to tell the 25-year-old. (Daily Record)

Benkovic to return?

Brendan Rodgers has admitted Filip Benkovic would be allowed to leave on loan in the January transfer window if the "right club" is available.

Rodgers previously stated his openness to Benkovic returning to Parkhead after a successful loan spell last season.

The 22-year-old hasn't made a single appearance for the Leicester City first-team this campaign. (Daily Record)

McGeouch back on Dons radar?

Former Celtic ace Dylan McGeouch is expected to once again become a transfer target for Aberdeen.

Manager Derek McInnes confirmed in a press conference that he's in the hunt for another central midfielder after both Craig Bryson and Greg Leigh were ruled out for two months.

McInnes has previously chased the Scottish international, who has dropped down the pecking order at Sunderland. (Daily Record)