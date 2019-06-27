Celtic transfer latest: Club respond to breakdown of David Turnbull deal | Lennon with latest on Kieran Tierney | Celtic 'target' in £8m move to Leicester

Celtic have responded with a statement to the news that David Turnbull will remain at Motherwell, Neil Lennon has told Arsenal they must pay more than £15 million for Kieran Tierney, and reported Celtic target James Justin is on the verge of a move to Leicester City.

READ MORE - David Turnbull to stay at Motherwell after Celtic fail to 'revise transfer terms'

David Turnbull, right, vies for possession with Scott Brown during a 1-1 draw at Fir Park last season.

Celtic respond to Turnbull news

Celtic have wished David Turnbull all the best with his recovery after it was announced that the player would be remaining at Motherwell.

A knee injury played a part in scuppering Turnbull's chances of a move to Glasgow.

After the problem was discovered in the player's medical, Celtic tried to revise their offer to Motherwell, which the Fir Park club rejected.

In spite of this, Celtic thanked Motherwell for their conduct in the process.

A club statement read: "It is unfortunate that we were not able to proceed with the transfer of David to Celtic, having agreed a significant fee with Motherwell and reaching agreement with the player.

"It is regrettable that David will be out of action for a considerable length of time and, clearly, these circumstances are totally outwith the club's control. We did everything we could to find a solution.

"We would like to thank David and his representatives for the professionalism they have shown throughout. We also thank Motherwell FC for the way they have handled this process.

"We wish David all the very best with the operation and every success for the future."

Lennon discusses Tierney interest

Neil Lennon has told Arsenal they'll need to spend much more than £15 million to sign Kieran Tierney.

The Gunners failed with an opening offer but they are expected to return with an improved bid for the left-back.

Lennon revealed that he'd had a chat with Tierney to find out his thoughts, but stressed that Celtic were in no rush to sell their player.

He told the Daily Record: "Arsenal are aware of what we value the player at. He’s on a long-term contract, he’s an asset and we don’t want to sell him.

"There have been no more bids that I’m aware of. It’s going to have to take a lot more than what they’ve offered the first time around to give us a decision to make.

"I’ve had a chat with Kieran as it can be a difficult decision and bit unsettling.

"I’ve been there myself so it’s important that we support him regardless of the outcome.

Lennon also provided an update on Tierney's return from injury after the player missed most of the second half of last season.

He added: "His fitness progress is slow. It will be a couple of weeks yet."

Celtic 'target' in move to Leicester

Reported Celtic target James Justin is on the verge of joining former Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City, according to Sky Sports.

The Luton Town star was said to have been identified by the Parkhead club as a potential replacement for Mikael Lustig.

Instead he'll be signing for the Foxes after an £8 million fee was agreed with the newly-promoted Championship side for his services.

READ MORE - Christopher Jullien set to complete move as Celtic take interest in fellow countryman