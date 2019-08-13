Celtic track defender as club admit star 'will probably leave at some point'

Celtic are seriously considering a move for Rosenborg full-back Birger Meling.

The left-sided defender played against the Hoops on four occasions last season as the two sides met in Champions League qualifying and the Europa League group stages.

Rosenborg full-back Birger Meling.

Having impressed across the four contests, Celtic talent evaluators were keen on the 24-year-old and manager Neil Lennon has shared their enthusiasm.

The Norwegian international is under contract until next December but is in favour of a move away from Rosenborg sooner rather than later.

An offer from MLS side Los Angeles FC was rejected last week, though Rosenborg's coach Eirik Horneland admitted the depature would just be a matter of time.

He said: “Birger will probably leave at some point.”

