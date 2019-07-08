Celtic 'told to pay £2.5 million' for transfer target

Celtic have been told to pay £2.5 million to land Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers, according to the Scottish Sun.

The Hoops reportedly had a £1.5 million bid for the player thrown out by the English Championship side over the weekend.

Celtic are looking to sign Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers.

It is understood Brentford are holding out for an extra million on top of Celtic's last offer as they seek to get all that they can for the 27-year-old.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis international, born and raised in Birmingham, is renowned for his agressive midfield play.

He's impressed with Brentford over the last three seasons, making 135 total appearances after making the move up to the Championship following sustained good form at Walsall in League One.