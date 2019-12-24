Celtic told to increase offer for striker, MLS side weigh up £200k move for Hearts man, former Celtic star could return, Hearts manager absent before derby - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Scottish football news and gossip on Christmas Eve.

Celtic in talks to sign Sporar

Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar. Picture: Getty

Slovan Bratislava chief Ivan Kmotrik has confirmed that Celtic are in talks to sign striker Andraz Sporar. However, he insisted the Slovakian club would be looking for significantly more than "two of three million euros". (Daily Record)

Benkovic back to Celtic?

Brendan Rodgers has admitted there's a chance Filip Benkovic could go on loan in the January window if the right club is found. The Leicester City boss previously said he'd be happy for the central defender to return to Celtic. (Daily Record)

MLS side weigh up £200k move

Hearts winger Jake Mulraney is attracting interest from the MLS with Atlanta United prepared to offer £200,000 to bring the former Inverness Caley man across the Atlantic. (Daily Record)

Stendel absent from Hearts

Andy Kirk insists Hearts players are untroubled by the absence of new manager Daniel Stendel as they prepare for Thursday’s vital Edinburgh derby. The Northern Irishman was in complete charge yesterday after Stendel returned to his homeland to take care of a personal matter. (The Scotsman)

Bonner hopes Forster takes pay cut

Celtic goalkeeping legend Pat Bonner believes Fraser Forster may conclude that taking a wage cut will be worthwhile in order to see out his playing career with the Scottish champions. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard 'had word with himself'

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed he “had a word” with himself over the touchline row with the Hibernian coaching staff during Friday’s tempestuous Premiership match at Easter Road. Gerrard was involved in heated exchanges between the two benches. (The Scotsman)

Hibs warning to fans

Hibs manager Jack Ross and club skipper David Gray have delivered a joint message urging fans to control themselves at Thursday’s Boxing Day derby with Hearts after a spate of incidents involving the Easter Road club. (The Scotsman)

McGinn timescale

Scotland midfielder John McGinn is out for around the next three months after fracturing an ankle, Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has predicted. That timescale would take his recovery right up to Scotland Euro 2020 play-off dates. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen back for McGeouch

Derek McInnes is likely to reignite his interest in Dylan McGeouch after revealing he'll be in the hunt for a central midfielder in the January transfer window with both Craig Bryson and stand-in Greg Leigh out for two months. (Daily Record)