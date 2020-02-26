Celtic to probe £3.25m move, Rangers to beat Arsenal and Man Utd to defender deal, Hearts and Hibs latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Could Celtic reignite Turnbull interest?

Celtic could reignite their interest in Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull after the 20-year-old made his playing return against St Mirren last night. After a lengthy transfer saga last summer, medical issues put an end to the deal but the Hoops were tipped to go back in for Turnbull once he regained fitness. (The Sun)

Gers close in on King deal

Rangers are understood to be close on sealing a professional contract for defender Leon King. The 16-year-old knocked back an initial offer amid interest from Arsenal, Man United and Spurs after impressing for the Ibrox side's youth teams. (Football Insider)

Hoops back Copenhagen Champions League plan

Celtic have reportedly backed a proposal dubbed the "Copenhagen Access Model" to shake up the Champions League, which would require fewer matches to qualify for the competition's group stage. (The Athletic)

Gerrard backs Kamberi over attitude claims

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard insists the rumours surrounding loan striker Florian Kamberi have proven to be unfounded, with the Gers manager saying the Albanian international is the "ultimate professional" and a "student of the game" who is enjoying his time at Ibrox. (The Scotsman)

Wolfsburg and Leverkusen 'wanted Accies star'

German sides Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg had offers rejected for Hamilton defender Jamie Hamilton, according to reports. The 17-year-old, who is currently on trial with Brighton, has attracted attention following his rapid rise to the Accies first team but the two Bundesliga sides both had bids knocked back. (Daily Record)

Hearts' Boyce fears

Hearts are hopeful that striker Liam Boyce will recover from a bout of tonsilitis so he can feature against Rangers in Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final. (Daily Record)

Gordon to outline Hibs plan

Hibs owner Ron Gordon will outline his hotly-anticipated vision for the club at tonight's AGM. (Evening News)