Celtic to play fundraiser in memory of Fraserburgh lifeboat disaster

Celtic will play Fraserburgh FC in a fundraising match later this year to commemorate the 50th anniversy of the Fraserburgh lifeboat tragedy.

READ MORE - Leeds linked with surprise move for Celtic first-teamer as Elland Road side seek attacking reinforcements

Five men lost their lives on January 21, 1970, when a freak wave overturned a lifeboat as it escourted a Danish fishing vessel to safety.

Celtic Park. Picture: SNS

The disaster shocked Scotland and around 13,000 attended the joint funeral of those who died.

Three months after the incident, a Celtic team, led by manager Jock Stein and including several club legends, travelled north for a fundraising match.

The match was watched by 6,500 people and contributed to the disaster fund.

The club have now agreed to take part in another charity match at Bellsea Park with proceeds to aid local causes.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said: "Clearly we have a very close connection to the tragic events of 1970, with Jock Stein and the club ensuring in 1970 that the local disaster fund was supported.

"We know for many in the local area that these events will still cause hurt and pain even after 50 years. However, after discussions with Fraserburgh FC we felt that once again we should mark this anniversary year, come together and pay our respects to those who were lost and their families."