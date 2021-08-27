Celtic to move for 'A-list' targets after £500k defender; Newcastle midfielder next to move north; Hearts discuss former Rangers defender; Nisbet offer - Scottish Premiership rumour mill

Rumour Mill

Celtic will be able to move for their ‘A-list’ transfer targets now Europa League football has been secured until Christmas. A defender, midfielder and forward are all being targeted, according to reports. (Football Insider)

Gary McAllister has suggested as many as five players could be in line for an Old Firm return for Rangers after several plus Steven Gerrard, were forced to miss the midweek Europa League trip to Alashkert. (The Scotsman)

Rangers stayed longer than usual after their European away-day in Armenia. The Scottish champions stayed in Yerevan overnight to minimise travel disruptions to their Old Firm preparations which have already been affected this week by the covid uncertainty surrounding the squad. (Vital Football)

Liam Scales will be ‘desperate’ to sign for Celtic and impress Ange Postecoglou after Shamrock Rovers Europa League experience (Football Insider)

The 23-year-old has a medical lined up for Friday ahead of a £500,000 move (Irish Examiner)

New Hearts signing Cammy Devlin is en route to Edinburgh. The Australian says the prospect of playing at Tynecastle and hearing the noise of the fans first-hand is giving him “goosebumps”. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff is poised to move to Aberdeen on loan, after the Dons snared the 21-year-old despite interest from skybet Championship sides Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield and Sheffield United. (Daily Telegraph)

Jack Ross will be “surprised and disappointed” if Hibs do not add to the squad at Easter Road before Tuesday’s transfer deadline day. (The Scotsman)

Kevin Nisbet will be offered a new and improved deal to stay longer at Hibs, but the club won’t over extend themselves beyond their means. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Robbie Neilson will aim to avoid transfer deadline day chaos on Tuesday by doing his work over the weekend, but admits former Rangers, Hamburg and Raith Rovers man David Bates has been discussed (Evening News)

Elsewhere…