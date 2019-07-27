Celtic to miss out on key transfer target as midfielder set for West Brom switch

Celtic look to have missed out on Romaine Sawyers with the midfielder set to complete a return to West Brom.

READ MORE - AC Milan scout Rangers star, Celtic to miss out on signing, Rangers plan Ibrox extension, Kilmarnock players revolt, two Celtic flops head for exit - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The Parkhead side had a £1.5 million bid for the Brentford star rejected earlier this month and didn't follow it up with another offer.

Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers.

The Ladbrokes Premiership champions were still said to be keen on the 27-year-old playmaker, though it now seems they will have to turn their attention to other targets.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic confirmed the transfer was almost complete, saying Sawyers was "coming back home" after he spent his formative football years at the Midlands club before moving to Walsall in 2012.

Sawyers, who is a St Kitts and Nevis international, will cost West Brom a fee of around £3 million.

READ MORE - 'The single worst Celtic strip I've ever seen' - fans savage club over release of third kit