Celtic to listen to offers for striker, Rangers man set for English switch, Hoops keen on former player, Hibs ace a target for Poles - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic to listen to Afolabi offers

Celtic will reportedly listen to loan offers for young striker Michael Afolabi. The 20-year-old joined last summer on a free after his Southampton contract expired but he is yet to break into the Hoops first team. As such, Neil Lennon is understood to be keen on letting the Irish starlet head out on loan to get senior experience. (Football Insider)

Docherty set for Sunderland switch

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty has rejected the chance to return to League One side Shrewsbury Town and is instead poised to join rivals Sunderland on loan for the remainder of the season. (The Sun)

Old Firm 'sent secret emails' over England move

Senior Old Firm figures planned to quit Scottish football and apply to join the English league - with secret emails exchanged between Celtic and Rangers. A confidential document setting out the strategy has been revealed as the clubs eyed the chance to make a splash south of the Border. (The Sun)

Hoops eye Hickey

Celtic have been linked with a move for former Parkhead kid Aaron Hickey - but face competition from Crystal Palace. The 17-year-old Hearts left-back is reportedly keen to rejoin his former club and although the Eagles are prepared to offer £1.5 million for the teenager, it is understood he would prefer to remain in Scotland. (Daily Star)

Poles to step up Kamberi bid

Lech Poznan are poised to make a second bid for Hibs striker Florian Kamberi, but the Ekstraklasa side are unlikely to match the player's release clause and any offer is unlikely to be accepted by the Scottish Premiership outfit. (Daily Record)

Celtic scout Shankland

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson has vowed to hang on to Lawrence Shankland after Celtic scouted the striker at the weekend. The Scotland international bagged his 26th goal in 27 games as the Tannadice outfit drew 2-2 with top-flight Hibs in the Scottish Cup on Sunday. (Daily Record)

Avdijaj set for Hearts talks

Kosovo winger Donis Avdijaj is expected to arrive in Scotland in the next 24 hours for signing talks with Hearts, after ripping up his Trabzonspor contract on Friday. (Evening News)