Celtic to fast-track youngster into first-team squad after he impresses Neil Lennon in training

Celtic are to fast-track Jonathan Afolabi into the Hoops first team after the summer signing caught the eye in training.









The former Southampton striker signed a three-year deal during the summer but has been featuring for the Parkhead side's reserve side - but manager Neil Lennon is ready to include him in his first team plans with reports the former Hibs boss is excited by the Republic of Ireland youth international's potential.

Coaching staff at Lennoxtown have been working hard on building up Afolabi's fitness after he opted to leave the Saints and Under-23s football after netting nine in 31 games.

At the moment Lennon can call on Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths as his strikers while Vakoun Issouf Bayo is also an option - but he reportedly feels Afolabi can add a different dimension to the Hoops attack.

The Dublin-born striker, who is also eligible to represent Nigeria, spent nearly a decade at Southampton but didn't make a first-team appearance.