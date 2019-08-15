Celtic to face AIK after Swedish champions see off Sheriff Tiraspol

Celtic will meet AIK in the Europa League play-off round after the Swedish champions claimed a 1-1 draw with Sheriff Tiraspol in Stockholm.

Leading 2-1 from the first leg in Moldova, AIK went in front in the 61st minute when forward Nabil Bahoui struck with a smartly-taken finish. Gabrijel Boban equalised for the visitors with four minutes remaining but the Swedes saw out the game to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

Celtic, who dropped into the Europa League following Tuesday’s 5-4 aggregate defeat by Romanian side Cluj in the Champions League third qualifying round, will face AIK in the first leg at Parkhead next Thursday.

Neil Lennon’s side will travel to Stockholm for the return leg a week later.

The New Saints were eliminated from the Europa League as the Welsh side lost 4-0 at home to Ludogorets Razgrad in Wrexham, with the Bulgarian champions winning 9-0 on aggregate.

Jakub Swierczok scored twice for Ludogorets, with Jody Lukoki and Dan Biton also finding the net. Former Hibs striker Kurtis Byrne thought he had claimed a late consolation for Saints but was ruled offside.

Eintracht Frankfurt completed a 6-0 aggregate win over FC Vaduz of Liechtenstein but PSV Eindhoven were made to battle by Norwegian club FK Haugesund before progressing, with Steven Bergwijn’s first-leg penalty the only thing separating the teams.