Celtic to complete £3.5m signing of Patryk Klimala today as player jets in for medical

Celtic are set to complete the £3.5 million signing of Polish striker Patryk Klimala today.

The Parkhead club have agreed a fee with Jagiellonia Bialystok for Klimala and the player will undergo a medical today.

Barring any last minute hitches, the 21-year-old will become the Scottish champions' first acquisition of the January transfer window.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has only had one fully-fit centre forward for much of the 2019/20 campaign due to Vakoun Issouf Bayo and Leigh Griffiths being out and has been keen to bring in back-up for Odsonne Edouard this month.

Klimala started his career at Rapid Vienna as a teenager, but didn't make a first-team appearance for the Austrian club and moved to Jaga three years ago.

He spent last season on loan at second-tier Wigry Suwalki and scored 13 goals in 27 appearances.

The 6ft centre striker, who has played for the Polish Under-19 and Under-20 teams in the past, is considered one of his country’s most exciting prospects and has attracted the attention of the treble treble winners.

Klimala, who made his European debut in a qualifier against Rio Ave at the start of last season, had been targeted by Copenhagen, who Celtic play in a Europa League knockout stages next month, in Denmark and clubs in Italy.

Asked about the clubs monitoring him last week, Klimala, who has scored seven goals in 17 matches this season, said he was keen to move to a country where he would start in every game.

"From what I know, and I don’t know much, there were teams from Italy and Denmark [interested]," he said. "My manager calls me only when there are specific offers on the table.

“I don’t know what will happen, but talks will definitely start in January. If someone wants me and it is a good option, I will go and fight.

“I don’t want to be the fourth choice, only the first. I want to develop, so I will also choose a league that will let me do that."