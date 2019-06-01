Celtic to battle Rangers and trio of English sides for Republic of Ireland midfielder

Celtic have reportedly entered the race to sign Republic of Ireland midfielder Luca Connell.

The 18-year-old, who is currently with Bolton, has been linked with a string of English Premier League sides, with Wolves and promoted pair Norwich and Sheffield United all keeping tabs on the teenager.

Any move within England would see the Trotters paid a training compensation fee - but if Connell moved to a club in Scotland, he would only command a cross-border tribunal sum, which would be much cheaper.

Rangers have also been credited with an interest in the player, who has impressed on international duty for the Irish after an explosive start to his senior career.

Bolton haven't completely given up hope of holding onto Connell but The Scotsman understands Neil Lennon is keen to add the midfielder to his squad for next season, pipping rivals Rangers and the three Premier League clubs to his signature.