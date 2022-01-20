Celtic tipped to sign another centre-back in January window - 'that will happen soon'

Frank McAvennie, who starred for the Hoops over two spells in the 1980s and 90s, believes the current defence needs bolstered despite the Christopher Jullien returning to full training after a year out injured.
And he has backed Ange Postecoglou to bring in extra reinforcements ahead of the window closing.
"Strikers are great, I just think we’re a bit short at the back,” McAvennie told Football Insider.
“Jullien isn’t back from his injury yet and even when he’s back it will take a while for him to get back up to speed.
“If he’s going to be missing, I would like to see the club go out and bring in another centre-back.
“I think the manager is clever enough to know that’s what he needs so, yeah, I think that will happen soon.
“Take nothing away from Starfelt and Carter-Vickers, I thought they were both good against Hibs.
“But we are one injury away from the defence being a little bit shakey, in my opinion.”