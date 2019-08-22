Celtic target turns down Hoops switch, ex-Rangers man makes claim about striker, Lennon in Lawwell plea, Rangers man on way out? - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip... Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up 1. Baldock turned down Hoops George Baldock is understood to have turned down an approach from Celtic before agreeing a new deal with Sheffield United (Various) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Porteous set for Hibs return Ryan Porteous is in contention to make his first competitive appearance for Hibs in seven months this weekend. (Evening News) other Buy a Photo 3. Rae: Defoe has been good for Morelos Alex Rae believes Alfredo Morelos ought to be grateful to veteran rival Jermain Defoe - for leading him on to the straight and narrow at Rangers. (The Scotsman) other Buy a Photo 4. Rogic returns to Celtic training Tom Rogic is back in training with Celtic but will not be involved against AIK, having not featured for the Hoops since the Scottish Cup final in May. (Various) other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3