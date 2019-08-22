Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic target turns down Hoops switch, ex-Rangers man makes claim about striker, Lennon in Lawwell plea, Rangers man on way out? - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...


Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up

George Baldock is understood to have turned down an approach from Celtic before agreeing a new deal with Sheffield United (Various)

1. Baldock turned down Hoops

George Baldock is understood to have turned down an approach from Celtic before agreeing a new deal with Sheffield United (Various)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Ryan Porteous is in contention to make his first competitive appearance for Hibs in seven months this weekend. (Evening News)

2. Porteous set for Hibs return

Ryan Porteous is in contention to make his first competitive appearance for Hibs in seven months this weekend. (Evening News)
other
Buy a Photo
Alex Rae believes Alfredo Morelos ought to be grateful to veteran rival Jermain Defoe - for leading him on to the straight and narrow at Rangers. (The Scotsman)

3. Rae: Defoe has been good for Morelos

Alex Rae believes Alfredo Morelos ought to be grateful to veteran rival Jermain Defoe - for leading him on to the straight and narrow at Rangers. (The Scotsman)
other
Buy a Photo
Tom Rogic is back in training with Celtic but will not be involved against AIK, having not featured for the Hoops since the Scottish Cup final in May. (Various)

4. Rogic returns to Celtic training

Tom Rogic is back in training with Celtic but will not be involved against AIK, having not featured for the Hoops since the Scottish Cup final in May. (Various)
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3