Celtic target turned down Scotland move for 'bigger club', Rangers defender tipped for new deal, Hibs' injury worry, Steve Clarke hails cinch Premiership influence - SPFL rumour mill

The big win in Vienna, thanks to Lyndon Dykes’ penalty dominates the back pages, but here’s a look at the other stories, rumours and speculation from Wednesday, September 8.

Domestic duties in the cinch Premiership returns for the SPFL this weekend and there are plenty of fixtures to look forward to.

However Hibs face an injury sweat over Martin Boyle after he missed Australia’s 1-0 win over Vietnam. The winger was instrumental in the Socceroos’ win over Chinese Taipei but was substituted in the second half. Although the injury was not thought serious, the hamstring complaint was enough to miss the following game and cast uncertainty on his Edinburgh derby participation, writes The Scotsman.

Steve Clarke has praised the Scottish Premiership element in his Scotland side. The manager played several top-flight players from outside the Old Firm, and listed Kevin Nesbit, Paul McGinn, Stephen O’Donnell and Lewis Ferguson for praise after the memorable win. Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon also picked up his 60th cap with a clean sheet in the important victory.

Alan Hutton hopes Nathan Patterson’s injury is not too bad but admits it is a ‘strange one’ after the teenager’s performance against Moldova. The Rangers defender pulled out of the trip to Vienna, and Hutton told Football Insider: “It didn’t look like he was carrying anything while he was playing it. He’ll want to keep fit and build on the momentum that he’s got through this Scotland camp.”

Defensive target Sacha Boey has confirmed Celtic’s interest in him over the summer. Ange Postecoglou eventually filled his defensive needs with Josip Juranovic, but the former Rennes youngster said he has joined ‘a bigger club’ after moving to Galatasaray in Turkey, reports HITC.

Aberdeen defender David Bates says he is aiming for a Scotland recall after moving back to Pittodrie from Hamburg and signing for Stephen Glass. Bates, who has played for Rangers, Raith Rovers and East Stirlingshire, has four international caps but is seeking more honours, reports The Daily Record.

John McGinn shared an unforgettable family picture after Scotland defeated Austria 1-0 in Vienna. The Aston Villa midfielder was joined on the park by brother Paul, of Hibs, and both marked the occasion with a picture at the side of the pitch.

Connor Goldson will sign a new Rangers contract soon, according to former English international Gabby Agbonlahor. Speaking to Football Insider, the ex-striker said he also experienced lengthy negotiations during his playing career as terms were thrahsed out.

St Johnstone have an injury sweat over midfielder Cammy McPherson, just days after signing the 22-year-old from St Mirren. The midfielder was taken to hospital after a bounce game with Brechin during the international break according to the Scottish Sun.

In the Championship, struggling Dunfermline were so hampered by illness and injury, Peter Grant had just half a dozen players available, writes The Courier.