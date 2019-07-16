Celtic target 'to hold crunch talks this week' over his future

Celtic target Hatem Abd Alhamid will hold crunch talks with club Hapoel Beer-Sheva this week as they look to resolve a dispute with the player one way or another.

The defender is said to be on the radar of the Parkhead club as Neil Lennon desperately searches for a new right-back before the start of the 2019/20 season.

He is reportedly available for around £1.5 million and his exit from Beer-Sheva could have been accelerated by his absence from the Europa League draw with KF Laci last Thursday.

It is said that the player asked for his omission from the team as he ponders his future away from Israel.

Local publication One are now reporting that he will meet with club chiefs in order to come to an agreement regarding his immediate future.