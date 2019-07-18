Celtic target strikes blow for Hoops by agreeing English Premier League switch

Reported Celtic target Lys Mousset is set to complete a move to Sheffield United.

The Frenchman was linked with the Hoops earlier this summer as he entered the final 12 months of his Bournemouth deal, and Celtic were understood to have made an offer for the former France Under-21 international in a bid to beef up their attacking options.

Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths are the only senior strikers on books at Parkhead, with the latter only recently returning to action after a spell on the sidelines through personal issues.

However, Mousset looks to be on his way to Bramall Lane as the 23-year-old targets regular first-team football.

The former Le Havre forward made 28 appearances last season but mostly as a substitute, with four of his five starts coming in cup competitions.

Josh King and Callum Wilson are Eddie Howe's preferred strikeforce at the Vitality Stadium while the Cherries splashed out £19 million to sign Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke in January.

It looks as though Mousset, who has five goals in 71 appearances on the south coast, will be unveiled as a Blades player in the next few days.