Celtic target speaks on link, trio of new deals at Rangers, Levein 'showed Stendel round Hearts base' - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic target speaks on reported interest

Reported Celtic target Niklas Dorsch has insisted he won't leave Heidenheim until the end of the season at the earliest - but the Hoops could try to strike a deal next month and loan him back. (Various)

Gers to hand new deals to trio

Rangers are set to confirm new deals for Steven Davis and Allan McGregor while on-loan Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe is set to sign a permanent contract on the expiry of his Cherries deal. (STV)

Stendel given January target

New Hearts manager Daniel Stendel will be given funds to strengthen the squad in January - but only if he is willing to ship players out of Tynecastle. (Evening News)

Gray insists Hibs targets remain

Hibs captain David Gray believes the Easter Road outfit can still hit the targets set at the beginning of the season – despite admitting that until recent weeks they’ve been under-achieving. (Evening News)

Captain calls on Hibs to build on Dons win

David Gray has insisted that Hibs have to show their stunning performance against Aberdeen was no “flash in the pan” following a season blighted by inconsistency. (Evening News)

Bitton keen to stay but Lawwell holds the key

Nir Bitton has revealed he is keen to stay at Celtic beyond the expiration of his current deal but insists: "It's something you need to ask Peter Lawwell about instead of me. But I love this club and I want to stay." (The Sun)

Budge: 'Not strange' that Levein gave Stendel tour of Riccarton

Ann Budge has admitted she sought Craig Levein's opinion on the appointment of Daniel Stendel - before revealing she had asked the former Hearts boss to give the German a tour of Riccarton, which she insisted she didn't think was strange. (The Scotsman)

Co-efficient boost for Scotland

Two more Europa League wins for Celtic and Rangers would almost certainly hand Scotland an additional Champions League place from the 2021/22 season. Slavia Prague's defeat last night means Scotland is poised to leapfrog the Czech Republic in the co-efficient rankings. (Daily Record)