Celtic target reacts to reports linking him with a move to Parkhead

Jordon Ibe has distanced himself from a move to Celtic, saying he isn’t aware of any bid to bring him to Parkhead.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon. Picture: SNS

The winger is a target of manager Neil Lennon, who is looking to improve his attacking options before the end of the transfer window.

An England under-21 international, Ibe was bought by Bournemouth for £15 million from Liverpool in 2016.

He played regularly in his first two seasons but made just 17 appearances in the English Premier League last season and fell down the pecking order.

Celtic would be seeking to sign him on a loan deal, but Ibe insists the story is purely “speculation”.

He told the Daily Mirror: “That Celtic thing, I don’t know about that.

“Any speculation stuff I don’t get involved with.”