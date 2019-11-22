Celtic target eyes move, Rangers man back in training, Scotland veteran hints at U-turn, Celtic boost on transfer front, blow for Hearts in manager hunt - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Mustafazade eyeing move abroad

Bahlul Mustafazade, linked with Celtic in April, has admitted he still harbours hopes of a move abroad.

The defender admitted he would “jump” at the chance to come to Parkhead for a trial but no move materialised and the player joined Sabah in June. (AzeriSport)

Stendel blow for Jambos

Hearts face a battle to convince Daniel Stendel to take the Tynecastle job, with reports suggesting the former Barnsley boss would rather stay in England. (Daily Record)

Brown hints at Scotland U-turn

Celtic captain Scott Brown has hinted he would be open to making a dramatic return to the Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 play-offs in March. (The Scotsman)

Jones back for Gers

Jordan Jones has returned to Rangers training after a knee injury which kept him out of action for almost three months. The winger was sent off late on in the defeat to Celtic in September, after a violent tackle on Moritz Bauer. (Daily Record)

Le Mans chief welcomes Celtic interest in Diarra

Le Mans president Thierry Gomez has welcomed Celtic's reported interest in Stephane Diarra, telling media in France: "Since we got to Ligue 2 there’s an enforced change of status.

"We’ll need to get used to these rumours. I’m not unhappy if some of our players are of interest to other clubs, that’s just proof that we’re working well. So far we haven’t had any offers." (Ouest-France)

Where does Spurs shake-up leave Celtic's Wanyama pursuit?

The arrival of Jose Mourinho as new Spurs boss could prove to be a stumbling block for Celtic in their reported pursuit of Victor Wanyama. The Portuguese manager is keen to run the rule over his squad before making decisions on which players can leave in January. (Various)

White enthralled by reintroduction to football

Nine games for Hearts so far have left Aidy White enthralled by what he calls a “reintroduction to football”. He should reach double figures tomorrow at Kilmarnock. It is the most activity he has managed in three years after relentless injury problems, yet he feels the peak is yet to come. (Evening News)

Mallan backs Ross

Stevie Mallan believes Jack Ross can breathe new life into Hibs’ season, just as he did when boss of St Mirren.

Ross took over the Buddies when they were rock bottom of the Championship, but managed to steer them to safety before guiding them to the title and promotion to the Premiership the following season and Mallan, who reckons he played the best football of his career under the new Easter Road head coach, feels Ross is the ideal man to engineer an upturn in Hibs’ fortunes. (Evening News)