Celtic target 'dropped' for Europa League clash despite full fitness

Celtic signing target Hatem Abd Elhamed was dropped from his side's Europa League clash last night despite being fully fit, according to reports in Israel.

READ MORE - Leeds to fight Celtic for key signing target, Liverpool boss blocks Ryan Kent move, defender dropped amid Celtic interest, Love Island host pokes fun at Rangers - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The right-back was omitted from the Hapoel Beer-Sheva squad as they travelled to Albanian outfit KF Laci for the first-leg clash in the first round of qualifying.

Hatem Abd Elhamed has been linked with a move to Celtic.

The visitors, who were dumped out of Champions League qualifying in 2016 by the Parkhead side, were able to leave with a 1-1 draw despite Elhamed's absence from the team.

The defender has been linked with a move to Celtic as Neil Lennon searches for a new right-back ahead of the 2019/20 Scottish football season. He is believed to be available for a £1.5 million fee.

Sheffield United defender George Baldock is another player being monitored as it looks likely that Celtic will miss out on Huddersfield Town's Tommy Smith, who is set to move to Stoke City.

Former Hamilton Accies and St Johnstone attacker Nigel Hasselbaink featured for Beer-Sheva in their draw against KF Laci.