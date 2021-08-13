Celtic target attends Europa League victory, return ruled out for Parkhead flop, Hibs boss eyes new recruits after European exit - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Manchester City right-back Yan Couto is a target of Celtic. Picture: Getty

Celtic target attends Euro victory

Celtic signing target Yan Couto was in attendance on Thursday evening as Ange Postecoglou’s side made it to the play-off round of the Europa League by finishing off Czech opponents Jablonec. Couto will be allowed to leave Manchester City on loan this season, having spent last term with Girona, and the Hoops are interested in bringing him north of the border. (Scottish Sun)

No AEK return for Barkas

Vasilis Barkas will not be returning to AEK Athens this summer from Celtic following reports the goalkeeper was a target of the club who sold him to the Scottish Premiership side for around £5 million last summer. The Greek club have already recruited a new custodian this window with the arrival of Cican Stankovic. (Daily Record)

Ange reflects on Celtic triumph

Ange Postecoglou homed in on emotion and courage as he reflected on his first experience of a throbbing Celtic Park, which bore witness to a 3-0 victory over Jablonec that guarantees the club European football until Christmas. (The Scotsman)

Ross: Defeat underlines need for signings

Hibs manager Jack Ross flatly denied that his side’s European exit at the hands of Croatian side Rijeka would pave the way for a player exodus but admitted it had underlined the need for new recruits. (Evening News)

McGregor ‘sore’ over red

A devastated Darren McGregor has refused to shy away from the role his sending off played in Hibs European exit. According to Jack Ross, the experienced defender knew he had no recourse after he left his team-mates short-handed in Croatia with the scoreline all square. (Evening News)

Hearts hit season-ticket landmark

Hearts have hit a new season ticket landmark. The club have confirmed 11,500 briefs have been sold. Tynecastle Park is set to be opened to capacity after permission was granted from the City of Edinburgh Council. (Evening News)

Davidson hails Saints courage

Callum Davidson hailed his side’s efforts against Galatasaray and stressed that reaching the group stages of the Europa Conference League is now a realistic ambition. The Perth side face Austrian team LASK in the play-off round after exiting the Europa League. (The Scotsman)

