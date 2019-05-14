Celtic sweating over fitness of three key players ahead of Scottish Cup final

Celtic face an anxious wait over striker Odsonne Edouard, with reports suggesting an ankle injury picked up by the French forward in the 2-0 Old Firm defeat to Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday could rule the former Paris Saint-Germain youngster out of the Scottish Cup final against Hearts.

The Daily Record reports that the Hoops medical team is assessing the damage, but the 21-year-old is already rated doubtful for the final league match of the season, also against Hearts, at Parkhead.

Neil Lennon could have a number of players missing for the Scottish Cup final. Picture: SNS Group

Auxiliary left-back Jonny Hayes is nursing a hamstring injury, although the Irishman struggled on until the end of the match on Sunday.

Swedish defender Mikael Lustig also suffered a recurrence of a hamsting injury, and was replaced at half-time by on-loan Borussia Dortmund defender Jeremy Toljan.

Celtic are already without long-term absentees Daniel Arzani and Eboue Kouassi, while Dedryck Boyata is also a doubt for the showpiece final.

Leigh Griffiths, who is back in training having returned from a period of personal leave, is also unlikely to feature in the match while midfielder Ryan Christie is also a doubt after the facial injury he suffered in the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Aberdeen.

Winger James Forrest and left-back Kieran Tierney both sat out the defeat to Rangers but the club are hopeful the Scotland pair will feature in the final.

Even so, Celtic could go into the final seeking a third consecutive treble with a severely-depleted squad.