Celtic 'surprised' by Rangers' sectarian abuse claim, Hoops make Ajer decision, Rangers man nears Ibrox exit, Aberdeen eye Championship defender - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Wednesday 07 August 2019 08:01
Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up
1. Hoops hit back after Gers' sectarianism claims
Celtic say they are surprised by Rangers claims that Hoops ultras group the Green Brigade aimed misogynistic and sectarian abuse at Rangers' women's team during a recent match. (The Sun)
2. Celtic make Ajer decision
Celtic will not let Kristoffer Ajer leave the club on the cheap, and are demanding upwards of 15m to sell amid rumours that Leicester see him as a replacement for Harry Maguire. (Daily Star)
3. Blow for Gers in Kent race
Rangers' hopes of bringing Ryan Kent back to Ibrox hang in the balance after Leeds launched a late bid to buy the Liverpool winger before the English transfer deadline at 5pm on Thursday. (Daily Record)
4. James boost for Hibs
Tom James could be fit to face Rangers on Sunday after scans showed no serious damage after he came off worst in a challenge with Ilkay Durmus during Hibs' 1-0 win over St Mirren. (The Sun)
