Celtic supporters to pay nearly £40 to see Europa League last 32 clash with Copenhagen... and fans aren't happy

Celtic season ticket-holders will have to cough up nearly £40 to watch the Hoops take on Copenhagen in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League in a little over two months' time.

The club confirmed ticketing details ahead of the February 27 clash, with briefs on sale at £37 from today until the end of January.

Concession tickets have been priced at £24 while under-13s will be charged £20 to see Celtic take on the Danes.

By comparison, Copenhagen fans have only had to pay £22 for tickets to the Parken leg of the tie, and have sold more than 20,000 tickets already.

Hoops fans were able to purchase a package, gaining them entry to all three group matches at Celtic Park for £72 - £24 per game - but the ticket prices have been ramped up with the club in the knockout stages of the competition.

Fans haven't been too impressed with the hike in prices, with one saying: "£37 is daylight robbery, man. Peter Lawwell getting a couple of new supercars for his Christmas though."

Another supporter tweeted: "£37. Shambles" while a third wrote: "Taking the p***. And lining pockets. At this time of year. Have a word."

Another fan asked: "Can I get Rod Stewart's seat?" while a supporter wanted to know: "What's [the price] gonna be like if we progress?"

One Hoops followers was so incensed, he tweeted the club's official account to say: "£37? Away and s**** ya shower of robbin' b*******."