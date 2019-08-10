Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths: My best is still to come

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has promised that his 'best is still to come' after scoring against Motherwell on Saturday.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound after the match at Fir Park, the Scotland international said: "It was very hot out there but the pitch was brilliant, slick. It took us 10-15 minutes to get going, but after that we controlled the game.

"Motherwell always make it difficult for you and we haven't won here in a while, but it just shows the character we have to bounce straight back from the opening goal. We didn't play as well as we could have, but still went in at half-time with the lead.

"I've still got a lot of work to do to get my fitness levels to where I want them. I'd like to think my best is still to come. Whether the manager brings another striker in is up to him but two strikers scored today and there are three of us hungry for that one spot."

After taking an extended break from football last season, Griffiths has now bagged two goals in two league games, after a late strike in the Premiership opener against St Johnstone last weekend. His free-kick against Motherwell was his third goal of the campaign overall, after scoring in the Champions League qualifier against Nomme Kalju.