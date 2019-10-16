Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths hints at return to action with teasing social media post

Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths has dropped a heavy hint that he is nearing a return to action.

The 29-year-old hasn't kicked a ball for club or country since participating in the Hoops' 3-1 win over Hearts at the end of August.

It is understood a combination of a thigh strain and a virus kept him out of the trips to former clubs Livingston and Hibs.

Now Griffiths has posted a "throwback" photo from Celtic's pre-season friendly against Pinkafeld in Austria - his first return to action after taking time out for personal reasons in December 2018.

The 19-cap Scotland international could well be in contention for Celtic's home match with Ross County on Saturday and could also be considered for the Euro 2020 qualifiers double-header against Cyprus and Kazakhstan in mid-November.