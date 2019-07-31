Celtic still keen on Rennes midfielder James Lea Siliki as Neil Lennon eyes reinforcements

Celtic haven't cooled their interest in Rennes midfielder James Lea Siliki, according to reports in France.

The Hoops were linked with the 23-year-old earlier this summer, and got a close-up look when the Fre faced the champions in a friendly match in early July.

James Lea Siliki in action for Rennes during the pre-season friendly with Celtic at Celtic Park

France Football claims that Celtic are still in for the former Guingamp midfielder, who is under contract at the Brittany-based Ligue 1 side until June 2021.

Siliki's market value is thought to be around £3.7 million, and he can operate in central midfield or in the holding role, making him an attractive prospect.

Neil Lennon appears to be targeting reinforcements in the Celtic midfield, having been linked to varying degrees with Andrea Bertolacci, Jose Cifuentes, Rekeem Harper, Adam Maher, Sergio Quintero, Romaine Sawyers and David Turnbull over the summer.

Celtic have already brought in Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, Luca Connell, Hatem Abd Elhamed and Christopher Jullien this summer while January signing Maryan Shved made his Hoops bow against Nomme Kalju on Tuesday night, scoring a fine goal to put the gloss on a 7-0 aggregate win for the Celts.

Ivorian striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo is also to get up and running for the Parkhead side but Lennon has hinted at one or two more arrivals ahead of the Scottish Premiership season getting under way.